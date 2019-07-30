PICS: Taxi tyre flies through delivery vehicle's window at Durban traffic light

A "flying" minibus taxi tyre crashed through the window of a stationary, light delivery vehicle at a red traffic light in Durban on Tuesday morning, leaving it's driver seriously injured.

Netcare 911 officials said that they went to the scene on the corner of Blackburn and North Coast roads in Durban and were told that the back wheel of the minibus taxi had broken off while it was travelling downhill.

"The wheel then hit a pavement, launched into the air, crashing through the window of a light delivery vehicle waiting at the traffic lights.

"The driver of the bakkie sustained head and chest injuries from the impact of the wheel and was treated for suspected spinal injuries."

The side door of the delivery vehicle was also bent in the process.





(Facebook, Netcare911)

The driver was treated on the scene and was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.



It was not clear what happened to the minibus taxi.

Wheels24 reports that if your tyre comes off, the best thing to do is to flash your vehicle's lights and warn oncoming motorists in your path.

