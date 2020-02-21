PICS | Tazne van Wyk: Angry protesters try to get into court where murder accused is due

The scene outside the Goodwood Magistrate's Court where Moyhdian Pangarker is expected to appear for the kidnapping and murder of Tazne van Wyk, 8, on February 21, 2020. (Tammy Petersen)

Tensions were high outside the Goodwood Magistrate's Court as more than a hundred protesters descended on the courthouse to protest against the brutal murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering the child, Moyhdian Pangarker, is expected to appear in court on Friday morning after he was transferred from the Eastern Cape.

Tazne's body was found in Worcester earlier this week.

It is understood that Pangarker was inside the court building early on Friday and that he was taken into the building earlier in anticipation of violence, News24's Tammy Petersen has tweeted from the scene.

It is also understood that residents broke down the gate through which accused usually enter.

Inside the courthouse and in the corridors, protesters chanted: "We want justice!" as they banged on the wooden walls of Court C of the Goodwood Magistrate's Court.

Police officers held the doors closed. Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said Voortrekker Road was closed in both directions in front of the court.

- Compiled by Paul Herman