 

PICS | Tazne van Wyk: Angry protesters try to get into court where murder accused is due

2020-02-21 10:12
The scene outside the Goodwood Magistrate's Court where Moyhdian Pangarker is expected to appear for the kidnapping and murder of Tazne van Wyk, 8, on February 21, 2020.

The scene outside the Goodwood Magistrate's Court where Moyhdian Pangarker is expected to appear for the kidnapping and murder of Tazne van Wyk, 8, on February 21, 2020. (Tammy Petersen)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tensions were high outside the Goodwood Magistrate's Court as more than a hundred protesters descended on the courthouse to protest against the brutal murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering the child, Moyhdian Pangarker, is expected to appear in court on Friday morning after he was transferred from the Eastern Cape.

Tazne's body was found in Worcester earlier this week.

It is understood that Pangarker was inside the court building early on Friday and that he was taken into the building earlier in anticipation of violence, News24's Tammy Petersen has tweeted from the scene.

It is also understood that residents broke down the gate through which accused usually enter.

Inside the courthouse and in the corridors, protesters chanted: "We want justice!" as they banged on the wooden walls of Court C of the Goodwood Magistrate's Court. 

Police officers held the doors closed.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said Voortrekker Road was closed in both directions in front of the court.

- Compiled by Paul Herman

Read more on:    tazne van wyk  |  cape town  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Carl Niehaus: Zuma back in SA on Saturday, 'thousands' expected at airport

2020-02-21 09:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Auditor-General business executive to testify at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 10:54 AM
Road name: Voortrekker Road Both Ways

Both Ways
Goodwood 10:53 AM
Road name: Halt Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
No jackpot winners in Daily Lotto draw 2020-02-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 