 

PICS | Teen stabbed to death, another injured at Newcastle 'spring festival'

2019-09-08 10:43

Sesona Ngqakamba

Drone view of scores of pupils gathered outside Newcastle swimming pool complex.(SUPPLIED)

Drone view of scores of pupils gathered outside Newcastle swimming pool complex.(SUPPLIED)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

What was meant to be the celebration of spring at a local swimming pool in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, turned violent resulting in the death of an 18-year-old boy and another teen being seriously injured. 

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, an altercation is believed to have spiralled out of control during the unofficial gathering of pupils from various schools.

Mbhele added that while there was meant to be formal planning for such events, police were not aware of the gathering. She added that the youngsters had organised taxis to transport them to the gathering. 

"They were drinking alcohol and we also suspect drugs were also involved because we are informed that the boys fought. But the 18-year old was eventually stabbed and another injured," Mbhele said. 

A murder and attempted murder case have been opened, she added. 

newcastle

Drone view of scores of pupils gathered outside Newcastle swimming pool complex. (SUPPLIED)

Johan Pieters, a local community policing orum member who arrived at the scene at around 17:00, told News24 he was informed of the gathering after the incident occurred. He said upon his arrival he saw minors from age 12 smoking and drinking alcohol. 

"When I arrived there, it was chaotic. This was a first time that this summer festival or whatever they call it, happens," Pieters said. He said at least two adults were spotted among the minors. 

"I saw two adults when I arrived there. There were apparently over 1000 children there. Nobody knew about this event, and that's what I don't understand. Someone should have known about this, parents and adults should have known what was happening," Pieters said. 

The circumstances surrounding the organisation of the event and the fight are a matter of investigation.

Pieters said empty bottles of Heineken beverages and other alcohol brands were left littered outside the pool complex after the group of youngsters left with their "hired" taxis.


Pictures of the discard bottles outside Newcastle


new castle
newcastle

Read more on:    newcastle  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Limpopo man sues Public Protector's office for R350 000 over alleged assault - report

2019-09-08 08:00

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners 2019-09-07 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 