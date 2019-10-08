 

PICS | The Old Road Grootbrakhoogte closed as wild fires run amok

2019-10-08 21:23

Ntwaagae Seleka

Veld fire at the Old Road Grootbrakhoogte.

Veld fire at the Old Road Grootbrakhoogte. (Supplied)

The Old Road Grootbrakhoogte remains closed on Tuesday night as wild veld fires continue to spread in the Western Cape.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area, which is between George and Mossel Bay.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said the busy road will remain closed until it is safe to be used.

Africa said firefighters have been deployed to the area to contain the blaze.

"We urge motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes," said Africa.

The George Herald reported that firefighting crews of the Mossel Bay Municipality Fire and Disaster Management Services were attending to the vegetation fire between the R102 and Voorbrug. 

The publication reported that as a precautionary measure, the R102 from the Glentana turn-off to the Morrison/Station Road turn-off in Great Brak River is closed to traffic. 

Motorists in the area have been advised to proceed with caution and to adhere to the instructions of traffic officials.

