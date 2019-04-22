 

PICS: Truck blown over by heavy winds causes delays near Huguenot Tunnel

2019-04-22 12:42

Correspondent

A truck blown over by heavy winds outside of the Huguenot Tunnel between Paarl and Worcester in the Western Cape (Image: Supplied)

Extremely strong winds have disrupted traffic between Paarl and Worcester after a heavy duty truck was blown over just outside of the Huguenot Tunnel on Monday morning.

The truck, which was blown over on the Paarl side of the tunnel, created havoc as long weekend holiday makers make their way home, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24.

Africa said at about midday officials were trying to recover the truck.

huguenot tunnel

(Image: Supplied) He said the wind speed is also being monitored to ascertain if it was safe for trucks to use the Huguenot toll road. Currently, trucks have been stopped from using this route.

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents
