 

PICS: Truck carrying brand new cars crashes into home after brake 'failure'

2019-06-07 16:02

Jenna Etheridge

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

It was not a good day for the driver of a car transporter involved in an accident in Humansdorp, in the Eastern Cape, this week.

The vehicle, which looks as though it was carrying brand new Ford Ranger bakkies without number plates, made a premature delivery when it crashed into a house around 09:40 on Thursday.

Sergeant Majola Nkohli confirmed to News24 on Friday that an accident report had been filed.

"It is alleged that a truck that was transporting vehicles had a brakes failure and hit a fixed property. Two vehicles fell off from the truck and were damaged," he said.

Photos of the incident showed the transporter tilted on a lawn, with the front part surrounded by bricks, roofing and corrugated iron. 

One of the bakkies lay on the roof of the damaged truck cab, where the driver sits.

Nkohli said there were no reported injuries.

(Supplied)

Photo: Supplied

