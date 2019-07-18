PICS: Truck carrying wind turbine tumbles off mountain

A truck carrying a wind turbine tumbled off a mountain at Piekenierskloof Pass in Citrusdal on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The truck driver had been carrying the abnormal load along with a traffic escort on the N7 when he lost control, said Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

After being freed from the wreckage, he died on his way to the hospital.





(Photos: Supplied)

