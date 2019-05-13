 

PICS: Truck looted and driver killed after rock thrown through windscreen near De Doorns

2019-05-13 09:44

Correspondent

The aftermath of the attack on a truck N1 near De Doorns in the Western Cape. (Facebook)

A truck driver was killed on the N1 near De Doorns in the Western Cape when a rock was allegedly thrown through his windshield on Sunday morning, Times Live reported.

SA Long-Distance Truckers wrote on its Facebook page: "The Time Link driver who sadly passed away in the early hours of [Sunday] morning - our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. A life taken too soon. A life taken at its peak."

Fleetwatch wrote on its Facebook page: "[A]t 05:00 [on Sunday], [the truck] was passing through De Doorns when some criminals threw a boulder from a bridge at his truck. The boulder hit his windscreen, smashed through it and hit the driver who then lost control of the vehicle.

Truck

(Image via Facebook)

"There were two drivers in the cab – both South Africans – and while the uninjured driver was trying to free his colleague who was trapped between the steering wheel and the seat, a marauding mob descended on the truck. Some went for the goods on the trailer while others climbed into the cab to steal whatever they could lay their hands on."

According to Fleetwatch, looters also stole the entire load.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed the incident to Netwerk24, saying: "Someone apparently threw an object through the windscreen of the truck after which the driver lost control and veered off the road. He (the driver) was killed. His assistant was injured."

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, told Netwerk24 that residents of a nearby informal settlement looted the wreck of the truck.

"These incidents happen frequently and it is concerning that this type of lawlessness is allowed. It is shocking what these people do to one another," he reportedly said.

On Twitter, video footage of the incident emerged.


