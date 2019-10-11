 

PICS | Truck ploughs into at least 20 cars in KZN mall parking lot

2019-10-11 07:36

Riaan Grobler

A truck ploughed into around 20 cars on Thursday.

A truck ploughed into around 20 cars on Thursday. (Supplied)

An out-of-control truck ploughed into at least 20 cars at the Flanders Mall off the M41 in Mount Edgecomb, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to the scene at around 18:31.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a truck transporting resins lost control crashing through at least 20 cars [in] a car park, coming to rest next to the wall of a shopping centre," Herbst said in a statement. 

"Medics arrived on scene to find one car stuck under the truck with no access to emergency workers to determine if there are any occupants.

"Fire and rescue services will start the procedure of moving vehicles as soon as the initial assessment has been done.

"The driver of the truck has sustained moderate injuries with another patient sustaining minor injuries."

All necessary authorities were on scene, Herbst said. 

This is a developing story and is subject to change as more details become available.

kwazulu-natal  |  truck accident
