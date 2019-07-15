 

PICS: Umdloti KwikSpar complex destroyed in fire

2019-07-15 12:55

Riaan Grobler

The KwikSpar complex in Umdloti on fire on Monday morning

The KwikSpar complex in Umdloti on fire on Monday morning (Crisis Medical Rescue)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The KwikSpar supermarket complex in the small coastal town Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal, was destroyed in a fire on Monday morning. 

According to Kyle van Reenen of Crisis Medical Rescue, firefighters were summoned to the scene just after 08:00. 

"The fire has since been extinguished but the entire building has been destroyed," Van Reenen told News24. 

"The damage is extensive - the entire roof is gone."

The small commercial complex, which is situated at the town entrance, also houses smaller businesses and a restaurant. 

According to Van Reenen, the manager of the KwikSpar was treated for smoke inhalation but no other injuries had been reported. 

Van Reenen said the cause of the fire was unknown and that Durban North police were investigating. 

Police could not be reached for comment.  

KwikSpar
Umdloti
Umdloti
Umdloti.


The destroyed interior of the KwikSpar complex in Umdloti. (Crisis Medical Rescue) 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Australian rugby star robbery: Joburg police hunt for suspect who drove white sedan

2019-07-15 12:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 