Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court with cornrows, ahead of her application for leave to appeal on Wednesday morning.

Momberg was last week sentenced to three years in prison, with one year suspended, for her racist tirade in 2016.

She was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 after she lashed out at a black police officer who helped her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

The matter has been postponed to April 11.