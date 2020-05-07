PICS | William Booth attempted hit: Cops release photos of suspects

Western Cape police have released photographs of suspects wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth. ( Supplied, SAPS)

Western Cape police have released photographs of two suspects wanted in connection with the attempted murder of top Cape Town defence lawyer William Booth at his home last month.

Booth, 65, was shot at while he was in his garage in Higgovale in the Cape Town city bowl on April 9. He was unharmed.

Western Cape police at the time said they were searching for two suspects wearing surgical masks who had fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police released photographs of two suspects and a vehicle.

"For a period of three days prior to the attack during the morning the two suspects were captured by surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood being dropped off in a white Hyundai Credo (possibly a 2018-2020 year model)," spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"The vehicle was not fitted with number plates in the front or on the rear, but had a temporary paper number with a GP registration attached to the rear window. One of the suspects was wearing an ostentatious ring on his right hand, and one was wearing Kappa-branded clothing."

Traut urged the public that "if you recognise the suspects or the vehicle depicted in the attached images captured with surveillance cameras, kindly establish contact with Colonel Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531, as the suspects are wanted for attempted murder."

All information would be treated strictly confidentially, Traut added.

