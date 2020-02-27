 

PICS | Women face down tear gas, gunshots during farm eviction protest

2020-02-27 16:40

Duncan Alfreds

Scores of women are demanding an end to farm evictions and risking their lives as they protest in Klapmuts.

Scores of women are demanding an end to farm evictions and risking their lives as they protest in Klapmuts. (Rookia Cornelius)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Scores of women have demanded an end to farm evictions during a protest in Klapmuts, Cape Town.

On Thursday, about 65 women picketed outside Anura farm in Klapmuts in a show of solidarity with Fransiena Petersen who was evicted after a two-year legal battle.

"Last night, police tear gassed protesters outside Paarl police station. Today, the police and farm security used intimidation tactics to scare protesters away," Oxfam's Rookia Cornelius told News24 from the scene.

READ | Reprieve for 76 families facing second eviction from Stellenbosch farm

The group, Women on Farms Project (WFP), is fighting for the rights of both Petersen and 62-year-old widow Elizabeth le Roux who were evicted from Goedvertrou farm in Stellenbosch.

Petersen was born on Anura and her three children are still at school. She spent Wednesday night sleeping on the side of the road.

Eviction cases

Le Roux has nowhere to go.

"A farm security guy shot his gun in the air during the protest. He was behind the farm fence," said Cornelius.

Women erected barricades in the road and held signs to protest the evictions.

Farm evictions.

Women demand an end to farm evictions. (Rookia Cornelius)

Farm evictions.

(Rookia Cornelius)

Farm evictions.

(Rookia Cornelius)

Farm evictions.

(Rookia Cornelius)

Farm evictions.

A women blocks the road. (Rookia Cornelius)

Farm evictions.

The property of a farmworker was dumped on the side of the road. (Rookia Cornelius)

Farm evirctions.

Protesters say a security guard fired in the air to scare them away. (Rookia Cornelius)

According to the WFP, 1 000 eviction cases were on the court roll in the Drakenstein Municipality in 2018 alone. When these evictions go into effect, 20 000 people would be evicted, said the organisation.

The WFP added farmers were systematically rezoning their farms and "developing high-end, luxury tourist and residential properties" so that workers could be evicted.

"While we can expect commercial farmers to behave in this fashion, it is inexcusable for the democratic, ANC-led state to collude, enable and effectively act on behalf of such farmers," it said.

But the women are determined to fight the evictions.

"They are fearless. The more the police, the farm private security, the state come at them, the more determined they are. The heart-breaking thing is seeing elderly women, who were born on these farms, being displaced. But they are marching, standing up for their lives," said Cornelius.

She added the evicted family would stay on the side of road with their belongings until proper housing was provided. "They're incredibly vulnerable and exposed there. The boere have armed security. Eish… The WFP will keep at it."

In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the government's plan on land redress."This year, we will implement key recommendations of the presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture to accelerate land redistribution, expand agricultural production and transform the industry."

Ramaphosa said 700 000ha of state land would be released this year for agricultural production.

Read more on:    cape town  |  land  |  farm workers
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PIC | Pride week is lit in Cape Town! Rainbow colours for provincial legislature building

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission to hear law enforcement-related testimony
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bothasig 16:41 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Goodwood 16:33 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players just got richer 2020-02-26 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 