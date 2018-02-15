 

Picture of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba playing Candy Crush-style game in Parliament goes viral

2018-02-15 19:13

Cape Town - While all eyes were on President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had something else on his mind - a 'Candy Crush' game.

News24 journalist Jan Gerber took a picture on Thursday, showing Gigaba playing a Candy Crush-style game on his tablet, while ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu was speaking.

The caption reads: "Malusi Gigaba still playing his game, even though ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu is speaking".

The image was quickly picked up by Twitter, and soon people started guessing which game it was.

Most users thought it was Candy Crush and some said they understood because the game was "so addictive".

Below are some of the reactions to the picture. What do you think? 

Corrupt individuals will be 'hunted down' under Ramaphosa rule - Peter Hain

2018-02-15 20:39

Watch as Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in as SA president
