Picture of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba playing Candy Crush-style game in Parliament goes viral

Cape Town - While all eyes were on President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had something else on his mind - a 'Candy Crush' game.

News24 journalist Jan Gerber took a picture on Thursday, showing Gigaba playing a Candy Crush-style game on his tablet, while ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu was speaking.



The caption reads: "Malusi Gigaba still playing his game, even though ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu is speaking".

The image was quickly picked up by Twitter, and soon people started guessing which game it was.

Most users thought it was Candy Crush and some said they understood because the game was "so addictive".

Below are some of the reactions to the picture. What do you think?



News24 journalist @gerbjan spotted Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba absorbed in a game on his tablet during #PresidentElection today! What do you think he was playing? ?? pic.twitter.com/DWKvaq8p9K — News24 (@News24) February 15, 2018

Cyril must fire him for this — Cassandra Bianca (@cassandrabianca) February 15, 2018

Grand Theft SA — Spider™ ‌? (@VeezO07) February 15, 2018

Couldn't careless what he was playing! We don't pay him that much money to be busy playing games during his work hours. He should do that at home, not at work.@ParliamentofRSA should be run like a business!!! — Zilungile Mabunzi (@zilurix) February 15, 2018

In his defence it's a fun game — Huemvn (@Morateng_Leephy) February 15, 2018

How much of the Taxpayer's time and money has he wasted on that stupid game?? Someone please calculate his rate per hour. — Marlene van Zyl (@Marlenevz68) February 15, 2018

Hahahaha l still play this any chance l get...therapy in your pocket. — ZAC (@MsZeaTofu) February 15, 2018

Guys candy crush is addictive I remember playing it at an ICU ward. — spice????????????African Princess . (@PhiwoNdabandaba) February 15, 2018

I think he’s calculating some sort of severance package for himself — Quasimodo (@africandarter) February 15, 2018

We are paying this man to play games in our parliament during one of the most important transitions in our democracy..how far removed ANC is — JohnSoap (@JohnSoap14) February 15, 2018