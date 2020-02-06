Picture of Jacob Zuma aiming gun is two years old - Edward Zuma

The picture of former president Jacob Zuma sitting next to a quad bike, while aiming a gun, which was tweeted from his account on Wednesday, was taken two years ago, his son Edward Zuma told eNCA on Thursday.

The picture had social media in a spin on Wednesday evening as speculation around his health and whereabouts continued.

While no caption is attached to the picture, Zuma appears to be in high spirits.

Followers have brought into question Zuma's condition, saying he does not look sick in the picture.

This follows controversy around a sick note Zuma's legal team provided to Judge Dhaya Pillay, after he failed to appear for his corruption case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

There was speculation that Zuma was in Cuba, while others said he was at his homestead in Nkandla.

In an interview with eNCA's Xoli Mngambi, Edward said the picture of his father holding a gun was taken two years ago. He said he had bought his father the gun to shoot birds.

In court on Tuesday, the State asked Pillay to issue an arrest warrant for Zuma after his legal team applied for him to be absent from proceedings in Pietermaritzburg, citing ill health.

The matter has been stayed until May 6, when Zuma will be expected to appear.

Zuma's legal team submitted documents to the court, saying the former president was ill and had not been in the country since January 23.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler