 

Pietermaritzburg High Court to rule on successor of Shembe Church

2018-04-13 06:43

Iavan Pijoos

Vela Shembe was the legitimate leader of the church. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg is expected to give judgment in a legal battle over the leadership of the Nazareth Baptist Church, popularly known as the Shembe church.

The decision is expected to draw to a close a legal tussle that has been dragging on for the last five years over who is the rightful successor to Vimbeni Shembe, who died in 2011.

READ: Shembe church leader dies of 'natural' causes

The dispute is between Mduduzi Shembe and his late uncle Vela Shembe.

Vela, who led the Thembezinhle faction of the five million-strong church, died in December 2017 and Phinda Shembe has since been announced as his successor.

Deputy Judge President Isaac Madondo is expected to deliver his judgment on Friday.

