Pietermaritzburg High Court to rule on successor of Shembe Church

Vela Shembe was the legitimate leader of the church. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg is expected to give judgment in a legal battle over the leadership of the Nazareth Baptist Church, popularly known as the Shembe church.

The decision is expected to draw to a close a legal tussle that has been dragging on for the last five years over who is the rightful successor to Vimbeni Shembe, who died in 2011.

READ: Shembe church leader dies of 'natural' causes

The dispute is between Mduduzi Shembe and his late uncle Vela Shembe.

Vela, who led the Thembezinhle faction of the five million-strong church, died in December 2017 and Phinda Shembe has since been announced as his successor.

Deputy Judge President Isaac Madondo is expected to deliver his judgment on Friday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter