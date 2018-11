The accident scene where a bakkie rolled on to an elderly couple on Friday. (Supplied)

An elderly man was killed when a vehicle landed on top of him and his wife on the N3 near the Peter Brown off-ramp in Town Hill, Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.

His wife sustained multiple injuries, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

Vermaak said paramedics arrived on the scene before 08:00 on Friday and found a bakkie on its side.

"Bystanders explained that it appeared as if the light motor vehicle had broken down shortly before the collision occurred. Both elderly occupants from the light motor vehicle were outside of it when the bakkie overturned and rolled on top of them," he said

Vermaak said the man was declared dead on the scene and the woman was treated for her injuries and taken to a nearby hospital.

He said the driver of the bakkie was also taken to hospital.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision and events leading up to the collision is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will investigate," said Vermaak.