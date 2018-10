Parliament sent condolences to the family of the late apartheid-era foreign minister Pik Botha who died on Friday.

"He was amongst apartheid era leaders who led mindset change amongst proponents of apartheid to accept the inevitability of change and played part in the transition to the new South Africa," said a joint statement from Parliament's presiding officers.

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise said in a short statement that following his long service in the apartheid state the late president Nelson Mandela appointed Botha minister of mineral and energy Affairs in 1994.

He held the position until 1996 when he retired from active politics.

'The Presiding Officers extend their condolences on behalf of Parliament to the Botha family and relatives."

Botha died at home at the age of 86. This followed a stay in hospital.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter