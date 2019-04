The late Pik Botha's 9ct gold free train travel pass is part of a collection from his estate being auctioned on Saturday. (Bernardi Auctioneers)

A 9ct gold free train travel pass, a statuette of politician Jan Smuts and "a fair amount of bullion" in the form of medals and awards from former foreign minister Pik Botha's estate will be auctioned on Saturday.

Taking place in Pretoria, with over 100 lots from his estate available for the collector, the auction follows the death of the apartheid-era minister last November.

"We were assisted by his family," said auctioneer Michael Bernardi, as he explained how the pieces were chosen.

"They kept some items for sentimental value, but did not have the room for everything," he said.

The catalogue includes an Oregon pine kitchen dresser, and his Order of Good hope award for 'distinguished service'.

That line of acknowledgement for work in the field of establishing international relations was abolished by the first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela because it was reminiscent of apartheid and expensive to cast.

It was replaced with a new acknowledgement of merit called the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

Books inscribed by people such as Henry Kissinger, Mandela, and George Bizos were also on offer.



Coin collectors with deep pockets will have a range of coins and medallions that range from 9 carat to 23.99 carat gold to choose from.

This includes a medallion presented to Botha at the opening of the Krugersdorp Game Reserve in the area now named Mogale City.

"There's a fair amount of bullion," said Bernardi.

Other items on auction from other collections include a linocut by landscape artist Jacobus Hendrik Pierneef.