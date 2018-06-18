Pilot critical after KZN light aircraft crash

A pilot is in a critical condition after his light aircraft crashed in the Dargle Valley in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday, paramedics said.

Provincial emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie told News24 that the pilot was the only one in the "crop sprayer" when it crashed.

"Rescue medics carefully extricated the man and assessed him, finding that he was in a critical condition, having sustained numerous injuries," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

He said paramedics placed the man on advanced life support interventions before an IPSS Medical Rescue helicopter airlifted him to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg for urgent treatment.

Further details around the incident are not known at this stage, but Meiring said local authorities were on the scene investigating.



