The memorial service for the 65-year-old helicopter pilot who died battling the fire in Vermaaklikheid, along the Garden Route, will be held on Sunday.

Working on Fire pilot Nico Heyns was killed when his helicopter crashed about 40km away from Riversdale on Tuesday.

"We will forever remember his heroic efforts during the Knysna fires of June 2017 and at Cape St Francis in January 2016," Kishugu Aviation chairperson Trevor Abrahams said.

"Together with the family of Nico and the broader firefighting fraternity we pay homage and respect to a true gentleman who remained forever committed to saving lives and protecting our environment."

Abrahams said that the South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) accident investigators have concluded their investigation in Vermaaklikheid and the wreckage has been removed.

"We have confidence that the CAA will conduct a thorough investigation," he said.

"There is no basis for any speculation at this stage on what the possible causes could be and we discourage anyone from doing so. Anyone who has information relating to this accident should avail such evidence to the accident investigators."