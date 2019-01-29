 

Pinky Khoabane: It's all lies, I was never paid by Bosasa

2019-01-29 13:46

Correspondent

Pinky Khoabane.

Pinky Khoabane. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Journalist Pinky Khoabane - who was named by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission as one of the journalists who received bribes for writing positive articles about the company - has accused him of lying. 

Khoabane was interviewed by Thabiso TT Tema on Power FM on Monday night. 

She said she had received a recording in October last year of a "racist rant" by Agrizzi, in which he also implicated journalists who had been "cultivated" four years ago - including News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson and Carte Blanche anchor Derek Watts, and two others. According to Khoabane, City Press ran an article about the recording but neglected to mention Basson or Watts. 

'It's a lie'

Khoabane claims she then contacted Bosasa and attempted to arrange a meeting with its spokesperson, Papa Leshabane. "I have an email to that effect," Khoabane told Tema. 

"This notion that I had been on Bosasa's payroll since 2012 is a lie."   

Khoabane claims she subsequently met with Leshabane, who confirmed the authenticity of the recording. 

Agrizzi on Monday named three journalists, who he claimed had been paid to write positive stories about Bosasa. He said they were paid by Leshabane.

One was Khoabane, who was a columnist for the Sunday Times, while two others - one "Bongs" from the Eastern Cape and a "Ntuli" who allegedly wrote for The Star or the Sunday Times - were also named. Their exact identities, however, remain unclear.

Khoabane had also previously worked for now-defunct Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age.

Agrizzi was testifying for the eighth day in front of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

LIVE: 'I am a racist, I agree' - Agrizzi on recording played at #StateCaptureInquiry

'I only met with spokesperson'

Khoabane told Tema her meeting with Leshabane was the only contact she had ever had with Bosasa. 

She claimed Agrizzi had "dragged her name into this" because she had published the recording in its entirety, including naming Basson and Watts. According to Khoabane, the two journalists would be used to help "turn around" the image of Bosasa. 

Pushed by Tema as to whether the recording revealed that Basson and Watts had "done anything to that end", Khoabane responded: "No."

She claimed, however, that she was in possession of other recordings in which Agrizzi negotiated his return to Bosasa "with three or four people". 

Khoabane published these recordings on her blog, she said. 

She had initially tweeted that she would be interviewed on SABC1's Morning Live on Tuesday morning, but the interview never took place. 

In response to Khoabane's claims, Basson tweeted: "Pinky Khoabane has been peddling lies about me since last year. In this context, I find Mr Agrizzi’s evidence that she was allegedly paid by Bosasa to discredit me interesting. I will investigate this further.

"Why is Ms Khoabane desperately trying to link me to Bosasa’s corruption and Agrizzi’s racism, when she has not a shred of evidence about this? Only she can answer this question. My rights are reserved."

Khoabane on Monday took to Twitter to deny ever receiving money from Bosasa.

She started posting moments after Agrizzi told the commission that Khoabane and the two journalists had been paid bribes to ensure that negative stories about Bosasa did not appear in their publications.

"I have never met Angelo Agrizzi. I simply reported on his racist rants and his links. I will make a submission to @StateCaptureCom," Khoabane tweeted.

WATCH LIVE: Angelo Agrizzi's explosive, damning testimony continues | Day 9

'I want to cross-examine Agrizzi'

In a later tweet, she said she could only apply for the right to cross-examine Agrizzi at the commission, with no dates set, and write in a complaint.

Also on Monday, communications practitioner Stephen Laufer said it was he who fired Bosasa as a client when allegedly asked to undertake "unethical activities" by the company.

Laufer was named by Agrizzi in his testimony before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

Agrizzi told the commission that Laufer and Benedicta Dube were allegedly "hired" as public relations people by the company to discredit journalists who were writing negative articles about Bosasa.

He then named the three journalists, whom he said were paid by Leshabane.

"I was open to all of my many journalistic contacts that Bosasa was a client in the same way as I have never hidden the names of other clients from any media representative," Laufer said.

"The relationship with Bosasa ended in late 2007. I drew the line when I was asked to undertake what for me were clearly unethical activities directed against specific journalists named by Mr Agrizzi.

"I fired Mr Agrizzi and his company immediately as clients. Mr Agrizzi is well aware of all of this."

Read more on:    bosasa  |  angelo agrizzi  |  pinky khoabane  |  state capture inquiry  |  media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Pay or we will kill him' - Wife of SA man who died in Mozambican custody received threats

46 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: 'Knitwits for Madiba' - South Africans crochet their way to world record
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 26 January Lottery draw 2019-01-26 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 