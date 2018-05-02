Pit bulls kill KZN pensioner

What To Read Next

It’s been two years since 11-year-old Siyamthanda Bakamela was attacked at her home in Rosettenville by two pit bulls on the 25th of August, 2015. As a result of her injuries, ‘Siya’ - as she is affectionately known - had to have her right leg amputated above the knee. WATCH

A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner was killed in an attack by two dogs that were apparently known to her, paramedics said on Wednesday.

Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said they responded to the incident around 12:00 at Heather Grove premises in Greenwood Park, Durban.

"Reports from the scene indicated that a 67-year-old female was attacked by two pit bulls and suffered fatal injuries. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do to assist the lady and she was declared deceased on arrival."

WATCH: 'I can't do things other children do' - pit bull attack survivor

Van Reenen said police were on scene to investigate further.

"It is believed that the female is a family member of the owner of the property and known to the dogs. However, this is unconfirmed at this stage."

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed the incident, but said they were still busy with investigations at the scene.

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old man was killed by two pit bulls in Algoa Park, Port Elizabeth.



Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Ruan Redgard, 27, was attacked while walking in Magnolia Street on Monday evening.



Van Rensburg said residents were alerted by his "frantic cries".



"In trying to ward off the dogs, another man was also bitten and taken to hospital. The residents managed to get the dogs off the men and they (the dogs) ran away."



The man was declared dead on the scene.



She said police tracked down the dogs and they were later put down.



"At this stage, it is unclear how the dogs got out of the yard."



An inquest docket had been opened.







KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter