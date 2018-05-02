 

Pit bulls kill KZN pensioner

2018-05-02 15:01

Kaveel Singh

Pit Bull dogs have killed a woman. (iStock)

Pit Bull dogs have killed a woman. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

‘I can’t do things other children do' - pit bull attack survivor

2017-11-23 15:27

It’s been two years since 11-year-old Siyamthanda Bakamela was attacked at her home in Rosettenville by two pit bulls on the 25th of August, 2015. As a result of her injuries, ‘Siya’ - as she is affectionately known - had to have her right leg amputated above the knee. WATCH

A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner was killed in an attack by two dogs that were apparently known to her, paramedics said on Wednesday.

Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said they responded to the incident around 12:00 at Heather Grove premises in Greenwood Park, Durban.

"Reports from the scene indicated that a 67-year-old female was attacked by two pit bulls and suffered fatal injuries. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do to assist the lady and she was declared deceased on arrival."

WATCH: 'I can't do things other children do' - pit bull attack survivor

Van Reenen said police were on scene to investigate further.

"It is believed that the female is a family member of the owner of the property and known to the dogs. However, this is unconfirmed at this stage."

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed the incident, but said they were still busy with investigations at the scene.

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old man was killed by two pit bulls in Algoa Park, Port Elizabeth. 

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Ruan Redgard, 27, was attacked while walking in Magnolia Street on Monday evening. 

Van Rensburg said residents were alerted by his "frantic cries".

"In trying to ward off the dogs, another man was also bitten and taken to hospital. The residents managed to get the dogs off the men and they (the dogs) ran away."

The man was declared dead on the scene. 

She said police tracked down the dogs and they were later put down. 

"At this stage, it is unclear how the dogs got out of the yard."

An inquest docket had been opened. 


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

15 arrested after violence erupts in Cape Town protest

2018-05-02 15:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'I tried to be a positive influence' - convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 1 2018-05-01 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 