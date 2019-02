Hip-hop artist Thulani Ngcobo - better known as Pitch Black Afro - appeared in court for the fourth time for his bail hearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of his wife Catherine.

But the hearing was postponed again after the prosecutor told Magistrate Piet du Plessis that the pathologist could not be present in court after a subpoena was served on him.



Du Plessis expressed his irritation that the pathologist did not comply and asked for an explanation.



On February 7, the hearing was postponed to secure the services of the pathologist after defence lawyer Meshack Maluleke argued that the deceased could’ve sustained her injuries before she returned to the B and B, which she shared with her husband.



The case was postponed to March 14 and Pitch Black Afro will remain in jail until then.

In an interview with Drum just after he was arrested, Pitch Black Afro maintained his innocence.

"People are painting me out to be a murderer in the media, saying all these terrible things about me. I’m not a prefect man, but how can I kill my own wife of so many years?" he asked.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter