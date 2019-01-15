Pitch Black Afro in a 'jolly mood' during bail hearing

He was in a jolly mood when he took the stand.

He sprung up the wooden stairs unchained, wearing an army green shirt and had plaited his afro down.

He greeted all his friends, family and familiar faces with arms stretched out and he was even happier to see his mother Geli Ngcobo in court.

“Ah mama, I wish I could kiss you. You look beautiful,” he said.

And the court shook with laughter as he took the stand.

Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo is being charged with premeditated murder of his wife of 23 years Catherine ‘Trisha’ Modusane (41). He appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning to apply for bail.

But his case was postponed to 18 January 2019 to verify his residential address and to give his family members time to confirm whether, granted bail, they would be comfortable with Thulani staying over at the home during the course of the trial.

Pitch Black will remain in custody until the next trial date.

Happy that the Let's Make Love rapper will be locked up is Pitch Black Afro and Trisha’s friend of nine years and member of Vukamzansi Movement, Khanyisani Vilakazi, who says he believes that Pitch Black Afro “murdered Trisha”.

“I blame him. He should have managed his emotions better,” Khanyisani tells Drum.

“He is in the public eye and should know better. I believe he did the crime.”

Khanyisani says he was not present when the incident happened but he was phoned in the wee hours of the night to come and assist when a friend heard raucous coming from Pitch Black Afro and Trisha’s room.

“I wasn’t there when the incident happened, but I came straight after when the body had already been taken away,” he says.

Pitch Black’s mom could not comment on the matter, but his manager Bheki Mlambo says, “This has taken a strain on both families” and they wish for the matter to be resolved in a fair manner.