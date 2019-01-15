 

Pitch Black Afro remains behind bars after case postponed pending bail application

2019-01-15 14:39

Sesona Ngqakamba

Pitch Black Afro (File, Drum)

Local rapper Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro, will have to spend several more days in custody before he can apply for bail.

He will remain in custody as the State concludes its verification of the address at which he would reside, should he be granted bail.

Ngcobo has been charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice after his wife, Catherine Modusane, died at a Johannesburg bed and breakfast establishment on December 31. She had sustained injuries to her upper body.

On Tuesday, the State told magistrate Carlo Labuschagne in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court that it would have to interview the residents at the address where Ngcobo would stay, should his bail application be approved.

The case had previously been postponed to January 15, to allow for his address to be verified.

However, it emerged on Tuesday that Ngcobo's aunt lived at the verified address. Her name was not provided in court.

Prosecutor Mzamo Mate said while it had been confirmed that Ngcobo had lived at the address at some point, he had not lived there since 2010.

The case was postponed to January 18, so that Ngcobo's aunt could obtain an affidavit confirming that he would stay at the premises under her supervision.

Ngcobo's mother and aunt were in the packed courtroom on Tuesday, along with members of social justice group Vuka Mzansi Movement.

Pitch Black Afro 'not above the law'

Speaking on behalf of Vuka Mzansi Movement, Khanyisani Vilakazi said the organisation's members had attended court proceedings in solidarity with Modusane.

"We are here to ensure that justice is served fairly and equally because Thulani is not above the law," Vilakazi told members of the media outside court.

Vilakazi, who said he knew the couple personally, said he heard there had been a fight between the two on the night Modusane died. He said this led him to believe that Ngcobo had committed the crime.

"I went to visit the place where the incident happened. I received a call from a source inside. I was informed around 03:00 and so I went there. When I asked around I heard he did it," Vilakazi said.

"Apparently there was physical contact. They fought and apparently Trisha (Modusane) went outside to seek help and went back again," he said.

thulani ngcobo  |  pitch black afro  |  catherine modusane  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  domestic violence
