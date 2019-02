Thulani Ngcobo better known as Pitch Black Afro in court. (Getty/Gallo)

Hip-hop artist Thulani Ngcobo – better known as – Pitch Black Afro, appeared for his third bail hearing at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court after being accused of allegedly murdering his wife Catherine.

Pitch Black Afro’s bail hearing was postponed to 21 February to secure the services of a pathologist. This comes after his defense lawyer Meshack Maluleke argued that the deceased could’ve sustained her injuries before she returned to the BnB to be with his client.

The 40-year-old rapper, who is facing charges of premediated murder and defeating the ends of justice, looked to be rather fatigued while seated in the doc in blue jeans and a black jacket.

In an interview with Drum just after he was arrested, Pitch Black Afro maintained his innocence.

"People are painting me out to be a murderer in the media, saying all these terrible things about me. I’m not a prefect man, but how can I kill my own wife of so many tears?" he asked during his interview.

During the 31 January court hearing the postmortem results revealed that Catherine died of unnatural causes.

The case will resume on 21 February 2019.

