Plans made for matrics affected by protests - Umalusi

Pretoria – Plans have been made for students who were affected by protests that took place during the matriculation examination period, quality control council Umalusi said on Friday.

Mentioning examples such as 'Black Monday' protests against farm murders and taxi strikes, the quality control council said these had resulted in some of the students arriving late for examinations.

Furthermore, "some would not be able to pitch up," said CEO Dr Mafu Rakometshi at a Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training media briefing in Pretoria.

"Some of those that arrive on time, they could be traumatised – and in an exam you have to be relaxed.

"This has had a negative impact on learners."

Rakometshi and chairperson John Volmink explained that, in the cases where students actually missed examinations, two possible processes were followed.

In subjects with more than one paper, students who wrote the first paper received an overall mark, calculated according to a formula.

However, in a case where they missed both papers or missed an examination for a subject that only had one paper, they become eligible to write supplementary examinations.

The council called on the public to do their part. "Even where there are pressing social issues, don’t target the period where examinations are written."

Umalusi approved the results of the National Senior Certificate exams, with some provisos issued for individual cases of dishonesty.

It gave the examinations a clean stamp in terms of any systematic irregularities or paper leakages.

