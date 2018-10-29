 

'Please call security!' - eyewitness details man's cry after Hillsong Church robbery

2018-10-29 16:10

Jenni Evans

Scenes outside Hillsong church at Century City in Cape Town on Monday where an apparent armed robbery took place. (Supplied)

Scenes outside Hillsong church at Century City in Cape Town on Monday where an apparent armed robbery took place. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"Please call security! Please call security!"

These were the words a terrified man shouted after he freed himself and survived a robbery at Hillsong Church in Cape Town's Century City on Monday morning, according to an eyewitness.

With his arms crossed over in front of him, he ran to the offices of a construction company next door to ask for help after he and female colleagues were held up by two men - one armed - at around 11:00.

Callum Finaughty, a foreman at a parkade being built next to the church had been standing with a site engineer and a health and safety official when the man's desperate cries pierced through the sounds of construction on either side of the popular church. 

"He ran to the site office," said Finaughty. "And then Empire security came. He was in total shock."

Finaughty said the construction company called for help, and he immediately closed his own site. Another company laying a trench on the other side of the church also pulled workers back, unsure of what was happening.

The police arrived later with a dog unit and a fully kitted up, armed tactical team. They entered the building carrying rifles. 

"There was even a policeman with a gun on the roof," he said. 

He understood that the robbers entered the building on the pretext of making a delivery and then tied the man and his female colleagues up. The man managed to free himself to run for help.

He said they did not hear gunshots as claimed by some on social media, but understood that the robbers got away. 

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the two men entered the church and robbed employees of their cellphones. 

"It was not a hostage situation," said Rwexana, in response to claims on social media as the area was flooded with police for a while. 

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests as yet."

People associated with the church said the church would issue a statement soon.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Corruption case opened against GCIS' Phumla Williams

2018-10-29 15:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Man nabbed for allegedly wielding panga at anti-drug protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday 27 October 2018-10-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 