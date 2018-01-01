PMB farmer arrested after shooting at funeral

Pietermaritzburg - A farmer has been arrested after he allegedly shot a mourner at a funeral on his farm in Cramond in Pietermaritzburg, police said on Monday.

"The incident took place on Saturday at 13:00… the 66-year-old farmer came and asked the people who were attending a funeral to leave," Captain Nqobile Gwala said about the incident at the farm in the Otto’s Bluff area.

"When one of the family members tried to intervene, the farmer drew his gun and [allegedly] shot the man."

The victim of the shooting, aged 42, sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. He died at the scene.

After the shooting, the farmer fled the scene in his vehicle. However, police were able to apprehend and arrest him. He was found in possession of two rifles, one 9mm pistol and a toy gun.

He is expected to appear in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court this week.