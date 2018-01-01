PMB farmer arrested after shooting at funeral

Pietermaritzburg
- A farmer has been arrested after he allegedly shot a mourner at a funeral on
his farm in Cramond in Pietermaritzburg, police said on Monday.
"The
incident took place on Saturday at 13:00… the 66-year-old farmer came and asked
the people who were attending a funeral to leave," Captain Nqobile Gwala
said about the incident at the farm in the Otto’s Bluff area.
"When
one of the family members tried to intervene, the farmer drew his gun and
[allegedly] shot the man."
The victim of
the shooting, aged 42, sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. He died at
the scene.
After the
shooting, the farmer fled the scene in his vehicle. However, police were
able to apprehend and arrest him. He was found in possession of two
rifles, one 9mm pistol and a toy gun.
He is
expected to appear in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court this week.