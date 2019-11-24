 

Police appeal for information after body, residents believe was a gangster, found in Gugulethu

2019-11-24 20:11

Jenni Evans

Police tape cordons off a suspected crime scene.

Police are appealing for information after a video of a dead body and people rejoicing next to it in Gugulethu was circulated on social media.

One of the captions to the video on Twitter was: "One of the most notorious gangsters died and the community of Gugulethu is rejoicing. The man was known as Ninja, mercy was not part of his mondus operandi." 

A blanket can be seen over the body and an ambulance nearby.

People can be seen clapping, and singing.

Loosely translated their song is: ""Satan has been shamed. God has agreed (rejoicing). Ninja is dead". 

They also sing "Halala", which is usually associated with a victory or achievement.


According to police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, a body was found at 10:30 on Friday at the gate to a park at NY 9, Gugulethu. 

The matter is under investigation and a murder case was opened for investigation. 

"Detectives are following up on all leads," Van Wyk said on Sunday.

"We urge anyone with any information about this fatal incident to kindly contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

