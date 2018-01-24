 

Police, army will help secure Day Zero water distribution points - Zille

2018-01-24 14:10

Iavan Pijoos

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille at the Newlands spring in Cape Town. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille at the Newlands spring in Cape Town. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – In the event that Day Zero becomes a reality in Cape Town, the SAPS has devised a plan for police officers, the military and traffic officers to help monitor water distribution points across the metro.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille said in a statement on Wednesday that Provincial Commissioner Major General Khombinkosi Jula had led a strategy meeting to the cabinet on how the security cluster would keep the province secured.

Zille's spokesperson Michael Mpofu said the strategy plan included the deployment of forces at the various points of distribution across the metro, regular patrols, and the escorting of water resources to critical points where necessary.

It also included a 24-hour monitoring of crime hotspots.

The SANDF, military police, law enforcement and traffic officers would provide additional support.

Dam levels in the Western Cape are currently at 26.5%.

READ: Cape Town water crisis: Maimane to give details on 'what's really happening'

The City of Cape Town has previously said that, when storage reaches 13.5%, it will turn off most taps, leaving only vital services with access to water.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson on Tuesday announced that Day Zero had been brought forward by nine days, to April 12, due to a drop in dam levels.

On Monday, Zille said that she had written to President Jacob Zuma, asking for a national disaster to be declared after the likelihood of Day Zero was confirmed by the City of Cape Town.

"The reason that I think it would be useful to declare a national state of disaster is because then everything is in place for anything that we need to do that may require us to shortcut certain systems," Zille said.

'Save water like your life depends on it'

Mpofu said the provincial cabinet had resolved to take the necessary steps to recover the money from the national government to cover the cost of the current water crisis interventions.

"The provision of bulk water supply is a national government mandate. Where water supply has to be increased in emergency circumstances by the province or the city, it amounts to an unfunded emergency mandate, for which the costs have to be recovered," Mpofu said.

READ: Zille asks Zuma to declare national disaster, as Day Zero looms for Cape Town

He said, according to the Constitution and the National Water Act, bulk water supply was a national competency of the Department of Water and Sanitation. 

According to Mpofu, managing the disaster would have to involve increasing bulk water supply, which the Western Cape government had to commission in the short term.

In the meantime, Zille urged residents to stick to the limit of 50 litres per person per day.

"While the Western Cape government continues to coordinate the current disaster, we can still avoid day zero if everyone remains within the limit of 50 litres per person per day. Save water like your life depends on it, because it does," Zille said. 

Read more on:    helen zille  |  cape town  |  drought  |  water crisis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Durban mother who faked abduction of one-month-old baby sentenced to five years

2018-01-24 13:51

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
No support from National Government on Western Cape drought crisis - DA
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 23 2018-01-23 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 