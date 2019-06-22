Police arrest 120 wanted suspects in parts of Gauteng

Police in Gauteng have closed in on more than 120 wanted suspects, executing arrests in Alexandra, Yeoville, Soweto and Johannesburg central on Thursday and Friday.

The suspects arrested are wanted for serious and violent crimes such as murder, armed robbery, fraud, rape, assault and house-breaking, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

"The operations aimed at tracing suspects that are on the run from the law in Gauteng were led by the MEC for Community Safety in Gauteng Ms Faith Mazibuko together with the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, and comprised of various law enforcement agencies," Masondo said.

"Illegal liquor outlets in Yeoville and Alexandra were closed down as police believe that they contribute to the commission of offences like rape, murder and robbery. Large volumes of liquor were also confiscated."

He added that firearms were also recovered during the operations as police continue on a crackdown of illegal firearms circulating in the province.

Police also found fraudulent documents, including death certificates, identity documents, passports and bank cards while searching a guest house in Yeoville.

It is believed these documents were used in committing criminal offences.

"The suspects are sought."

The arrested suspects are expected to appear various magistrate's courts on Monday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter