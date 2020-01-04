 

Police arrest 3 in Durban drugs bust

2020-01-04 15:08

Nicole McCain

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people have been arrested for the possession of drugs worth R400 000 in Chatsworth.

On Friday morning, the KwaZulu-Natal Drugs and Firearm Unit, together with Point Task Team, conducted an operation at Havenside Drive in Bayview after a tip-off.

On searching the property, police found heroin capsules, which were ready for distribution to sellers, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

"Two suspects aged 35 and 37 were placed under arrest. One of the arrested suspects was out on bail for [a] similar offence," she said.

Further investigation led police to a property in Saffron Road where a 65-year-old man was found in possession of drugs. Various drugs, such as heroin capsules, mandrax and cocaine were found on the property.

"The total number of heroin capsules recovered is 13 000. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R400 000," said Gwala.

The suspects have been charged for possession and dealing in drugs. They are expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: "These operations shows that we are leaving a mark on the criminal network. This arrest also shows that we are eager to arrest all those who are dealing with drugs in our province."

Read more on:    durban  |  chatsworth  |  crime  |  drugs
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Countdown to 2019 Matric results: Sign up to be notified the moment your results become available

2019-12-31 05:29

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Melville and Newtown shootings not linked at this stage - Lesufi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 14:27 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Muizenberg 13:55 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Friday's results 2020-01-03 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 