Three suspects in the Menzi Primary School robbery were arrested on Friday, Gauteng police said. The Ekurhuleni East trio task team and detectives also recovered two smart boards in Orange Farm and one unlicensed firearm. The suspects, aged between 26 and 31, were arrested in Katlehong.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said this brings the number of arrests in this case to 10. The suspects will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The state-of-the-art school was robbed just a week after it opened in January.

Four suspects in the robbery appeared in court on January 29. The court heard that two of the suspects were in the country illegally. The case was postponed to allow the State to verify the status of the other two suspects.



The suspects allegedly entered the school premises in the early hours of the morning and tied up two security guards, locking them in the school's strong rooms. They allegedly broke the main vault door where they found the keys to the entire school and stole tablets which were charging in the school's administration offices.

The suspects were traced to a shop in Orange Grove where 22 tablets and three laptops were found.

"Police are urging the community to come forth with information that can help in the investigation or the arrest of the suspects of the school robberies by phoning 08600 10111 or nearest police station," said Makhubele.