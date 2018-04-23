Police arrest 4 men in connection with Stilbaai farm murder

Western Cape police say they are making headway in their investigation into the murder of a woman on a farm outside Stilbaai, after arresting four suspects on Friday.

Heila Killian, 63, was killed when five masked men shot her at a braai on a friend's farm. The suspects then made off with two rifles, one shotgun and a handgun, as well as a white Toyota Hilux bakkie.

"The Mitchells Plain police caught four men busy stripping a vehicle in the backyard premises on 2nd Avenue, Tafelsig," police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

"Two of the suspects managed to evade arrest by running away. Members caught two suspects in a white Nissan with registration CEY 22919."

The suspects - aged 24, 25, 26 and 40 - face a charge of possession of a hijacked vehicle. The case is being investigated by the Provincial Detective Unit.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.



- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter