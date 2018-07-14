 

Police arrest man for allegedly raping mentally challenged elderly woman

2018-07-14 11:08

Iavan Pijoos

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Limpopo police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly raping a mentally challenged elderly woman in Mecklenburg, outside Burgersfort.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Saturday morning that the man had been on parole after he was previously sentenced for rape. 

Ngoepe said community members allegedly caught the man forcing himself on the 78-year-old woman, while she was sleeping in her house in Apel, outside Lebowakgomo on Friday evening.

Police were conducting a routine crime prevention patrol at the time. 

The man was immediately arrested, while the elderly woman was taken to hospital. 

He is expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate Court on Monday on a charge of rape.

"Safety of our senior citizens is a direct societal responsibility and as such, elderly people especially women, must always be taken care-off unconditionally, to prevent this type of incidents to happen," Ngoepe said.

Read more on:    saps  |  gauteng  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Unions claim victory in PE municipal back pay agreement

2018-07-14 09:28

Inside News24

 

/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!

She may only have two legs, but that hasn’t stopped her from gaining thousands of adoring fans!

 

Paws

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 13 2018-07-13 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 