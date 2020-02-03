 

Police arrest sleeping man after he allegedly rapes woman

2020-02-03 15:43

Sesona Ngqakamba

Handcuffs. (iStock, file)

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night after falling asleep shortly after allegedly raping a 52-year-old woman in Thabazimbi, outside Bela-Bela in Limpopo.

It is alleged that the man broke into the room of the woman who was asleep.

After allegedly raping her, he fell asleep and the victim managed to flee and sought help from the police, spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoape said.

Ngoape said, when officers arrived at the house, the man was found fast asleep on the bed.

"The preliminary police investigations have revealed that the suspect was once arrested and sentenced to six months imprisonment for housebreaking and theft," he said.

The man is expected to appear in the Thabazimbi Magistrate's Court soon.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
