 

Police ask for help to find missing Wellington man

2019-08-24 20:07

Kamva Somdyala

Henny van den Berg was last seen more than 10 days ago (Supplied).

Western Cape police are seeking the public’s assistance as they try and locate a missing Wellington man, who was last seen more than 10 days ago.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, it is understood that Henny van den Berg had gone to pick up his 11-year-old daughter from school, but never returned home.

His daughter Meila was believed to be with him, according to Rwexana.

"He took the child from school more than 10 days [ago] and never returned home," said Rwexana.

"The Wellington Children’s Court has issued a court order for Meila to be removed [from her father's care] and to be accommodated for in a place of safety."

Van den Berg was last seen in Paarl driving a blue Jeep Cherokee SUV, with "a possible registration number VRO 3TG GP".

Police have asked that anyone who has any information about Van den Berg’s whereabouts to contact Wellington police on 021 864 8440.

