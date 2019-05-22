Chapman's Peak death: Police asks eyewitnesses to come forward after woman falls to her death while jumping for a photo

Jolandi le Roux fell to her death on December 2 last year – on her 31st birthday – off the lookout point at Chapman’s Peak near Hout Bay, Cape Town. She’d allegedly been jumping into the air so that her husband could take a picture when her foot slipped and she fell.

It’s almost six months after her death and Western Cape police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding it.

Jolandi, who’d worked for online clothing retailer superbalist.com, and her husband, Andrew, a financial director, had started celebrating her birthday with breakfast in the Cape Town suburb of Sea Point that morning.

The couple then enjoyed lunch on a wine farm before driving out to the lookout point on Chapman’s Peak to watch the sunset. They parked their car and got out to take pictures.

A permanent sign close to the lookout point reads: "Caution! Strong winds and steep cliffs. Please stay behind the fence at all times."



In his statement to police, Andrew says Jolandi wanted to jump into the air to get the setting sun in the picture’s background. She wasn’t happy with her first picture and wanted to jump again. But upon coming down, she lost her footing and she plunged about 160m down the cliff.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, Western Cape police spokesperson, confirmed to YOU that the circumstances surrounding Jolandi’s death were still under investigation and that the case hasn’t been closed.

Police are asking any eyewitnesses that saw Jolandi fall to come forward.

"From the deceased’s husband, we understand there’d been others present at the scene when his wife fell. But no one has contacted us or provided us with a name or contact details," said Captain Deon Bock, the investigating officer.

"We’re asking any eyewitnesses to come forward and help us with the investigation."



