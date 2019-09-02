Police bust truck driver allegedly ferrying illicit cigarettes worth more than R1m

A 43-year old man was arrested in Madikwe, North West, on Saturday for the alleged possession of illicit cigarettes, with an estimated value of almost R1.2m.

This, after police acted on a tip-off that two vehicles were escorting a truck which was suspected to have been hijacked.

The truck was spotted on a gravel road leading to Moubana.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said backup was summoned after police realised there were four other vehicles escorting the truck.

"It is alleged that upon recognising the presence of the police, the escorting vehicles fled the scene and left the truck behind.

Consequently, the truck was stopped. Although five male occupants managed to run and fled into the bushes, the driver of the truck was arrested," Myburgh said.

Boxes of allegedly illicit cigarettes were found, with an estimated value of R1 166 000.

The man faces a charge of possession of illicit cigarettes (Export Control Act under the Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964). He is expected to appear in court soon.



Acting North West police commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo has welcomed the arrest and police's swift response.

He said the bust would send a clear message that illicit activities would not be tolerated.

