The house in Vlakfontein where 7 bodies were discovered on Monday. (Supplied)

A man and an alleged accomplice have been arrested following the gruesome discovery of seven bodies at a house in Vlakfontein, Johannesburg, police said on Sunday morning.

The bodies of three women and four children were discovered buried under a pile of sand in a bedroom and back room of the house on Monday after a resident reported a stench.

The children were aged between 2 and 11.

Two men who allegedly murdered the seven were arrested on Saturday, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

It has emerged that the main suspect, 27, faces additional charges of rape.

Masondo could not reveal at this stage how many rape charges and to which of the victims the charges applied.

The man was found with bank cards belonging to two of the victims.

The provincial investigation team were led to Mpumalanga, near the Lebombo border post, where they made the first arrest.

"On further investigation - a second suspect, a 61-year old male - was traced and arrested in Dobsonville," said Masondo.

They were expected to appear in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"These arrests will go a long way in proving to those who continue to undermine the authority of the State, that police mean business when we say that we will prioritise cases against women and children," said Major General Max Masha, Acting provincial police commissioner.

"The investigating team must now ensure that the case is watertight towards a successful conviction."