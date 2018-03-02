Police call for information after body found in burnt Taxify vehicle

Johannesburg - Police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of the remains of a man inside the boot of a burnt Taxify Chevrolet Aveo near the Unisa Sunnyside campus on Thursday night.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said it was unclear at this stage what the motive for the murder was.

"The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed," said Mavimbela.

The police are appealing to anyone with information that might lead to an arrest to contact the local police station on 012 422 3600 or send an anonymous tip-off to Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Taxify spokesperson Gareth Taylor said the company was working with the police on the incident.

The company is expected to release a statement shortly.

