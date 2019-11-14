 

Police called in as refugees jump UNHCR walls in Pretoria

2019-11-14 11:18

Alex Mitchley

Refugees have been camping outside of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees offices in Pretoria. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

A case of trespassing has been opened against a group of refugees, who on Thursday moved onto the premises of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) offices in Pretoria. 

On Wednesday, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ordered that the refugees vacate the area within three days of the order being served on them. 

READ | Refugee sit-in: Demonstration not illegal, say the police

They have been living on the pavements, in tents and makeshift structures, outside the offices since the beginning of October. 

Hundreds of refugees are asking to be resettled in another country, as they fear xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Their presence led to an urgent application by the Waterkloof Homeowners' Association and Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens' Association, which was granted. 

PICS | Refugees enter third week of sit-in protest outside UNHCR offices in Pretoria

On Thursday morning, police were called after the refugees jumped the walls and gates of the UNHCR offices and started setting up camp inside the premises. 

Police sources confirmed to News24 that a case of trespassing had been opened and that they would go onto the premises to remove the group.

Refugees previously told News24 that they would not leave willingly, as they had nowhere else to go.

