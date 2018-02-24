 

Police captain gunned down in KZN business robbery

2018-02-24 15:28

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Gun. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Gun. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Maphumulo – A police captain was shot and killed during a business robbery in Maphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon, provincial police confirmed.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele on Saturday said the incident happened at around 16:10, when an unknown number of suspects entered the local hardware store and robbed the employees of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The killing comes in the same week where five other police officers were killed by gunmen in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

Mbhele said the suspects had then proceeded to the nearest supermarket, where they entered using the back entrance.

"Upon entering, suspects saw the police officer, who was off duty at the time. They shot and injured him, then they fled using their getaway vehicle," she said.

Mbhele said the officer, 54, was taken to hospital, but had later died from his wounds.

KZN acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa condemned the brutal murder of the police officer.

"It is with great sadness to learn about the horrendous acts by criminals who are targeting police officers. Such acts are very barbaric, and we will not rest until we apprehend the perpetrators involved."

"Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the Captain. A Task Team has been formed to ensure that the suspects are arrested and prosecuted," he said.

Mbhele said a case of murder and business robbery had been opened at Maphumulo police station. No arrests have been made at this stage.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

 

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ngcobo massacre: Suspects tried to 'fight their way to freedom'

2018-02-24 13:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shots fired as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van near Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 16:01 PM
Road name: N1

Sir Lowry's Pass 16:00 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 23 2018-02-23 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 