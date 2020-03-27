 

Police clash with Joburg residents, News24 reporter caught in crossfire

2020-03-27 22:22
SAPS wearing masks amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19. (Marco Longari, AFP)

SAPS wearing masks amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19. (Marco Longari, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A News24 reporter was caught in the crossfire when police fired rubber bullets to disperse pockets of people loitering in the streets of Yeoville, Johannesburg on day one of the nationwide lockdown.

It is unclear whether those who came under fire were on essential business as stipulated in the lockdown regulations.

News24 reporter Azarrah Karrim was on the scene filming the incident on a nearby street, when pedestrians suddenly started running to safety after being fired on by the police.

As an officer stood at the entrance of a house aiming his gun inside a property, he noticed Karrim recording and ran towards the journalist, calling over his colleagues.

In the video, multiple shots can be heard being fired at the Karrim, despite her shouting "I'm media" to police.

One shot was fired at close range, completely missing her. She was not hurt in the incident

After screaming frantically she was part of the media, the officers lowered their guns, asking: "Why didn't you tell us this?"

Struggling

They told the reporter after the shooting they were struggling to keep everyone indoors and ordered her to leave the scene.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has written a formal complaint to the police about this incident. 

Members of the media are considered part of the essential services, which are allowed to be out in the streets during the lockdown.

Sanef's acting Gauteng convenor, Hopewell Radebe, told News24 this was the third incident on day one of the lockdown it was aware of.

"We have already seen three videos that show police [figuratively] shoot first and ask questions later," he said.

One incident took place in the Western Cape involving police and a photographer, while the other saw a journalist in a yet unidentified area being threatened while recording the police and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members clamping down on people drinking beer in public.

It was surprising it was the police and not SANDF members who were involved, Radebe said, especially since Sanef had negotiated with the police's central command to allow journalists to do their work without restrictions.

"But when one looks at these videos, they didn't even get to asking for [identification]."

These cases, Radebe said, had been forwarded to the national police commissioner for his attention.

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus in SA: 1 dead, 4 others critical

2020-03-27 21:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Post-pay day rush: Residents scramble for essentials in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 08:56 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Hermanus 08:55 AM
Road name: R43

More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 