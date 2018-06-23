Police commissioner shocked by Eastern Cape cop shooting wife

What To Read Next

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga on Saturday expressed her shock at a policeman who shot and killed his wife at a school.

"We condemn this incident in the strongest sense and with the contempt it deserves," she said in a statement.

She urged that police seek help if they were experiencing any problems in their private life.

"It is of utmost importance that our members consult with family members, colleagues, their local churches or parents if they are experiencing any challenges or seeking assistance in their personal life."

Condolences were extended to family and friends.

On Friday, an on-duty police officer allegedly shot and killed his wife near the entrance of Voorpos Primary School in East London.

The woman had been attending an informal school governing body (SGB) introduction session when she was shot in full view of the school staff and management.

The police officer, aged 44, remains in custody.

The motive is not yet known and the case is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.