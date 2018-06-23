 

Police commissioner shocked by Eastern Cape cop shooting wife

2018-06-23 12:05

Correspondent

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga on Saturday expressed her shock at a policeman who shot and killed his wife at a school.

"We condemn this incident in the strongest sense and with the contempt it deserves," she said in a statement.

She urged that police seek help if they were experiencing any problems in their private life.

"It is of utmost importance that our members consult with family members, colleagues, their local churches or parents if they are experiencing any challenges or seeking assistance in their personal life." 

Condolences were extended to family and friends.

On Friday, an on-duty police officer allegedly shot and killed his wife near the entrance of Voorpos Primary School in East London.

The woman had been attending an informal school governing body (SGB) introduction session when she was shot in full view of the school staff and management.

The police officer, aged 44, remains in custody.

The motive is not yet known and the case is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Read more on:    east london

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lesotho group petitions Queen Elizabeth to get back SA land

2018-06-23 11:00

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mixed reactions to new North West premier's age
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 11:39 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Bellville 09:57 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, June 22 2018-06-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 