Police commissioner urges 'responsible' New Year's Eve celebrations

Johannesburg – As new national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole visited various police operations across five provinces, he urged South Africans to celebrate New Year’s Eve sensibly on Sunday.

"People must enjoy these celebrations but they are urged to do so in a responsible manner," Sitole said in a statement.

He said that he was pleased to see that "generally, people have behaved extremely well" over the festive season.

ALSO READ: SA's new top cop vows to serve with honour, courage

Over 11 000 police officials had been working throughout the festive season and enacted tens of thousands of arrests, as well as the recovery of hijacked vehicles and stolen property and the seizing of drugs and unlicensed firearms, said Sitole.

"The SAPS detectives and tracking teams have also been hard at work tracing and arresting wanted suspects."

Sitole mentioned the arrest of Mondli Mthethwa – for alleged involvement in at least two cases of murder in the Glebelands Hostel as well as in Bhekithemba in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal – as among the most significant.

'I am very pleased'

The commissioner, along with a delegation visited various police operations in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State, Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Teams visited operations including those combatting aggravated and armed robberies, as well as violence against women, children and other vulnerable people.

They visited police involved in enforcing regulations around liquor and firearms, as well as various by-laws, along with those ensuring safety at sport and recreation events and enhancing border security, as well as road safety.

ALSO READ: 5 things you may not know about the new police commissioner

Over the festive season, police had been conducting various roadblocks and search operations, as well as vehicle, foot, and air patrols in townships, malls and beaches.

"The SAPS search and rescue teams throughout the country have had to also put their skills to test during search and rescue operations, particularly during incidents of drowning."

Sitole urged people to be cautious, with weather expected to be extremely hot in some parts of the country and stormy in others.

"I am very pleased with the execution of the operations throughout the country thus far," said Sitole.

WATCH: All you need to know about the new national police commissioner



