Police committee to announce decision on McBride's contract on Thursday midday

The Portfolio Committee on Police will announce its decision on whether or not to renew Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride's contract on Thursday at 12:00.

This was revealed by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, for the committee, in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

"Until a decision has been made, this matter is premature," Ngcukaitobi said.

McBride's advocate, Steven Budlender, argued that: "What we envisage is that if a decision is taken to retain McBride then there is no problem, but if a decision is not taken at all then we wish to be heard by Your Lordship before midnight on Thursday."

The parties are expected to appear again in court at 14:00 on Thursday after a decision has been made.

Speaking to News24 following the court case, McBride questioned whether the process currently underway in Parliament would be fair and rational.

'Minister has never raised these issues with me'

He said there were new complaints before the committee which he was not informed about or given a chance to respond to.

"Fairness is absent because we haven't been given a chance to respond and some of the stuff is inaccurate [and] we don't even know who are the complainants," he said.

"None of these issues that have been put before the portfolio committee has the minister (Bheki Cele) ever raised with me, not once," he said.

McBride plans to send a letter to the committee later on Tuesday "outlining problems with the process".

READ: ANC guns for McBride: 'What is he really fighting for?

"I never thought that anyone would ever dare again and have a go at an independent institution, clearly, I was wrong. Minister Cele has interfered in a number of occasions in the internal running."



On Monday, the police committee deliberated on the renewal of McBride's contract, which comes to an end on Thursday.

Allegations 'feeble'

While the ANC was of the view that there was a breakdown of trust between McBride and Cele and that IPID's performance under McBride wasn't up to scratch, the DA said the ANC would rue the day McBride was removed, News24 reported.

The committee dealt with submissions it had requested from Cele and McBride.

In his submission to the committee, Cele said there was "prima facie evidence" that McBride was not fit to be executive director.

But McBride said Cele's allegations were "feeble".

In response to Cele's submission, he added that the minister's decision to not extend his term for another five years was political.

The parties previously reached a settlement agreement in legal proceedings McBride instituted against Cele.

ALSO READ: Cele explains why he thinks McBride is not 'fit' for another term at IPID

In a draft order handed to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the parties agreed that the decision Cele had taken not to renew McBride's term as IPID executive director was a preliminary decision that was still to be confirmed or rejected by the Portfolio Committee on Police.

"It is recorded that the second respondent (the portfolio committee) intends to take a decision regarding the renewal of [McBride's] appointment on or before 28 February," read the order.