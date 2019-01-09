Police confirm arrest of man for murder of Pitch Black Afro's wife

Police have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of the wife of local rapper Pitch Black Afro, arresting someone close to her.

The suspect cannot be identified until he has appeared in court, but police confirmed his identity.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, the man will appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Officials say the suspect was arrested on Tuesday and he is being detained at the Yeoville police station in Johannesburg.

He was arrested after a pathologist who examined Catherine Modusane's body found that she could have died from injuries she sustained, Dlamini explained.

"An inquest docket was opened on December 31, 2018. After further investigation, a murder case was registered."

Dlamini said the victim was found in a room at a bed and breakfast in Bellevue and she had injuries to her upper body.

ALSO READ: Mall suing Pitch Black Afro

According to the Daily Sun, relatives of Trisha – as Modusane is called in the article – were searching for answers while her body was at the mortuary.

A source who claimed Trisha could have been killed said the truth would soon come out and justice would be served.

The source said the incident happened on the morning of December 31, 2018.

ALSO READ: Is Pitch Black back on track?

Attempts by News24 to get comment from the musician were unsuccessful because his phone was off.

Pitch Black Afro, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, hails from Soweto and became popular by performing on stage wearing an afro wig.

His first album, released in 2004, sold 50 000 copies in South Africa with hit singles Pitch Black Afro, Matofotofo,and A Day In My Life.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Pitch Black Afro's making a comeback

In 2006, he was accused of assaulting a fan and causing damage to property in a Johannesburg mall.